Sub-adult female cheetah dies in MP's Kuno park; leopard attack suspected

A 20-month-old female cheetah was found dead in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The carcass of the big cat, born to African cheetah Jwala, was found at around 6.30 pm and officials suspect she died in a leopard attack.

The sub-adult cheetah, released into the wild with her mother and three siblings on February 21, had separated from her mother more than a month ago and from her siblings a few days back, Cheetah Project Field Director Uttam Sharma said in a statement.

The preliminary cause of death appears to be a fight with a leopard though the exact reason will be known after the post-mortem report is received, he added.

With this, the Kuno park now has 25 cheetahs, including nine adults (six females and three males) and 16 Indian-born. All are healthy and doing well, the director said.

Eight cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were brought from Namibia to the KNP on September 17, 2022, in the first-ever intercontinental translocation of big cats.

In February 2023, 12 more cheetahs, the fastest land animal, were translocated to the park from South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)