Argentina's draft budget sees economy growing 5% in 2026

Updated: 16-09-2025 07:47 IST
Argentina's economy is estimated to expand 5% next year, a draft budget document showed on Monday, even as the country is expected to log a trade deficit surpassing $5.75 billion.

The government of President Javier Milei expects inflation to hit 10.1% in 2026, while the Argentine peso should end the year at some 1,423 pesos per U.S. dollar.

The South American country is expected to log a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5% of GDP next year, the document showed, and a financial surplus of 0.3% of GDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

