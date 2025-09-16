Argentina's draft budget sees economy growing 5% in 2026

Argentina's economy is estimated to expand 5% next year, a draft budget document showed on Monday, even as the country is expected to log a trade deficit surpassing $5.75 billion.

The government of President Javier Milei expects inflation to hit 10.1% in 2026, while the Argentine peso should end the year at some 1,423 pesos per U.S. dollar.

The South American country is expected to log a primary fiscal surplus of 1.5% of GDP next year, the document showed, and a financial surplus of 0.3% of GDP.

