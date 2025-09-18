Global Markets Soar Amidst Mixed Economic Signals

Global equity markets surged to new heights on Thursday, driven by the Federal Reserve's decisive interest rate cuts. The U.S. dollar experienced gains as a result, while the British pound saw a minor decline following the Bank of England's decision to maintain current rates.

On Wall Street, major indexes showed strong performance, with the Nasdaq surging over 1% due in part to Nvidia's $5 billion investment in Intel, which spiked Intel's shares by 25%. Nvidia also saw a 2.6% rise, emphasizing investor confidence.

European and global markets mirrored this optimism, while oil and gold prices dipped. Meanwhile, Germany moved forward with fiscal reforms, and France witnessed significant protests against proposed austerity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)