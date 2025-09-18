Political Clashes Intensify Over Bihar Visits
Prashant Kishor criticizes Amit Shah's Bihar visit, urging leaders to address local issues like migration and industrialization. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav also questions Shah's motives. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of prioritizing Bangladeshi infiltrators over Bihar's youth, asserting that infiltration removal will benefit the state's development.
Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor has taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Bihar, underscoring the need for leaders to address critical issues such as migration and industrialization. Kishor noted the democratic right of any leader to campaign in the state but emphasized the need for action.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also voiced criticism, accusing Amit Shah of visiting Bihar for personal benefits rather than addressing fundamental state issues like unemployment or granting special status. Yadav further questioned the handling of an incident involving a journalist being assaulted by Minister Jibesh Kumar.
In a counterattack, Amit Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conducting a rally to support Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bihar, rather than focusing on the region's development. Shah pledged the removal of infiltrators from voter lists, alleging they are crucial to the RJD and Congress vote bank.
