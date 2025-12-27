Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's MGNREGA Overhaul, Calls it Democratic Ruin

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of dismantling MGNREGA without consulting his Cabinet or states. He labeled it a blow to democracy that harms the rural economy. Gandhi vowed to resist, aligning the opposition. The Congress plans a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' to restore the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:49 IST
In a fiery statement, Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in a unilateral move. Speaking after a key Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi argued that the move undermines democracy and endangers the rural economy by stripping villages of their rights.

Gandhi further criticized the newly passed VB-G RAM G Act, equating its implementation to the controversial demonetization policy. He expressed confidence that the opposition parties will unite against what he perceives as an attack on India's federal structure, with plans for a widespread 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' kicking off on January 5.

This legislative overhaul replaces the existing 20-year-old MGNREGA with a provision for 125 days of rural wage employment. Gandhi claims the reform favors a few billionaires over the poor, threatening marginalized communities and decentralizing power at the state level.

