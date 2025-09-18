Left Menu

Fertiliser Black Marketing Sparks Controversy in Odisha

Amidst a fertiliser scarcity during the kharif season, Odisha's Food and Supplies Minister K C Patra acknowledges black marketing of urea. Despite ample stock, the government faces criticism from the Kisan Congress, which plans an agitation on September 23 to protest inefficiencies in managing this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:06 IST
Fertiliser Black Marketing Sparks Controversy in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Food and Supplies Minister K C Patra has acknowledged the black marketing of fertilisers, specifically urea, amid ongoing statewide outrage during the kharif season. Addressing the media, Patra asserted the availability of sufficient fertiliser stocks and reassured farmers that the situation is under control.

Reports of urea hoarding have reached the government, revealing that unscrupulous elements are creating an artificial scarcity. In response to what they call government inefficiency, the Kisan Congress, the farmers' wing of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, has scheduled a protest for September 23.

The Kisan Congress plans to stage a 'Bidhan Sabha Gherao' to express dissent against black marketing and hoarding by traders. Demonstrations will also occur at district collectorates, cooperative societies, and agriculture offices. The procession will commence from Laksheswar Temple, concluding at Congress Bhawan via critical districts.

TRENDING

1
NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native Learning Solutions

NetCom+ Joins Digital Bharat Education Conclave 2025: Pioneering AI-Native L...

 India
2
Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

Massive Hiring Spree: South Korean Giants to Create 60,000 Jobs by 2029

 South Korea
3
Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through states like Jharkhand, Bengal: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Act East policy's aims, self-reliance in defence can be realised through sta...

 India
4
LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

LeT Commander's Video Confirms Destruction of Terror Camps by India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025