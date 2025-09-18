Fertiliser Black Marketing Sparks Controversy in Odisha
Amidst a fertiliser scarcity during the kharif season, Odisha's Food and Supplies Minister K C Patra acknowledges black marketing of urea. Despite ample stock, the government faces criticism from the Kisan Congress, which plans an agitation on September 23 to protest inefficiencies in managing this crisis.
Odisha's Food and Supplies Minister K C Patra has acknowledged the black marketing of fertilisers, specifically urea, amid ongoing statewide outrage during the kharif season. Addressing the media, Patra asserted the availability of sufficient fertiliser stocks and reassured farmers that the situation is under control.
Reports of urea hoarding have reached the government, revealing that unscrupulous elements are creating an artificial scarcity. In response to what they call government inefficiency, the Kisan Congress, the farmers' wing of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, has scheduled a protest for September 23.
The Kisan Congress plans to stage a 'Bidhan Sabha Gherao' to express dissent against black marketing and hoarding by traders. Demonstrations will also occur at district collectorates, cooperative societies, and agriculture offices. The procession will commence from Laksheswar Temple, concluding at Congress Bhawan via critical districts.
