Unified Front: Indian Army Leads Earthquake Response Drill in Arunachal Pradesh
A large-scale earthquake response drill in Arunachal Pradesh showcased the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, SDRF, police, and other agencies. The exercise tested coordination and readiness, reinforcing the strength of unified action in disaster situations and emphasizing the importance of multi-agency collaboration for community resilience and safety.
In an impressive display of coordination and preparedness, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Force, Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Civil Administration, executed a comprehensive earthquake response mock drill in Along, West Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official release.
The exercise simulated a 7.8 magnitude earthquake across five locations, aiming to test the agility and efficiency of multiple responding agencies under real-world conditions. Search and rescue teams, supplemented by specialized medical units, were rapidly deployed, while the Incident Response System framework was rigorously scrutinized during the drill.
This drill illuminated critical elements of disaster response: enhanced communication networks, robust logistical support, and seamless military-civil agency coordination. It underscored the idea that effective disaster management involves a combined effort rather than reliance on a single entity, showcasing the commitment to protecting communities and reinforcing resilience.
