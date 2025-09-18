Left Menu

Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims as Baseless Propaganda

In response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Congress leader for spreading 'baseless' accusations. Fadnavis likened Gandhi's tactics to those of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, while Gandhi accused the Election Commission of protecting vote fraud in Karnataka's Aland constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:53 IST
Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims as Baseless Propaganda
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations concerning vote theft. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of spreading falsehoods akin to Nazi minister Joseph Goebbels' propaganda. He dismissed Gandhi's dramatic claims as lacking substance and evidence, describing them as a 'dud' rather than the 'hydrogen bomb' Gandhi promised.

This exchange of accusations comes amid Rahul Gandhi's persistent claims of voter fraud in Karnataka's Aland constituency, where he alleges that over 6,000 votes were subject to deletion attempts. Gandhi further asserted that the Election Commission's Chief, Gyanesh Kumar, is complicit in the alleged fraud. He claimed to hold a '10 percent proof' of these accusations.

In defense, the Election Commission has labeled Gandhi's allegations as unfounded, asserting that no votes can be deleted online by the public. The CEO of Karnataka highlighted that thorough checks on the applications led to rejecting all incorrect deletions, confirming full compliance with due procedures. The Lok Sabha leader's claims of negligence by the poll body remain contentious points of debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

 India
2
Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements: CDS Gen Chauhan in Ranchi.

Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit m...

 India
3
Need to expand defence manufacturing base; AI, modern techniques have to be explored: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Need to expand defence manufacturing base; AI, modern techniques have to be ...

 India
4
SC to hear on Sep 26 pleas of telecom major Vodafone Idea seeking quashing of additional AGR demands for period until 2016-17.

SC to hear on Sep 26 pleas of telecom major Vodafone Idea seeking quashing o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025