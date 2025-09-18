Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims as Baseless Propaganda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations concerning vote theft. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of spreading falsehoods akin to Nazi minister Joseph Goebbels' propaganda. He dismissed Gandhi's dramatic claims as lacking substance and evidence, describing them as a 'dud' rather than the 'hydrogen bomb' Gandhi promised.

This exchange of accusations comes amid Rahul Gandhi's persistent claims of voter fraud in Karnataka's Aland constituency, where he alleges that over 6,000 votes were subject to deletion attempts. Gandhi further asserted that the Election Commission's Chief, Gyanesh Kumar, is complicit in the alleged fraud. He claimed to hold a '10 percent proof' of these accusations.

In defense, the Election Commission has labeled Gandhi's allegations as unfounded, asserting that no votes can be deleted online by the public. The CEO of Karnataka highlighted that thorough checks on the applications led to rejecting all incorrect deletions, confirming full compliance with due procedures. The Lok Sabha leader's claims of negligence by the poll body remain contentious points of debate.

