Chief Election Commissioner Embarks on Cultural and Electoral Tour in Odisha

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar commenced his Odisha visit with a prayer at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, alongside his family. Kumar described booth-level officers, whom he plans to meet during his stay, as integral components of the election machinery, referring to them as the 'pillars of the election process.'

Kumar's journey includes understanding the cultural significance of local sites, like the Sun Temple in Konark, acknowledged for its World Heritage status and unique Kalinga architecture. He expressed admiration for Odisha's heritage, citing the visit as a proud reminder of India's historical wealth and knowledge.

In addition to cultural exploration, Kumar will engage with Booth-Level Officers from Khurda and Cuttack, crucial to the upcoming Special Intensive Revision exercise. Amidst criticism from political figures on alleged voter disenfranchisements during similar exercises in other states, Kumar's visit underscores a focus on heritage and electoral integrity.

