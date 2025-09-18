Left Menu

G Kishan Reddy Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Vote Theft Allegations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lacking understanding of India's electoral system and foreign policy. Rahul Gandhi had accused the Election Commission of India of stalling an investigation into voter fraud in Karnataka. The Election Commission refuted Gandhi's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:56 IST
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, accusing him of a fundamental lack of understanding regarding India's electoral system and governance. Reddy claimed that Gandhi's recent allegations of vote theft showcase his ignorance about the functioning of the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, and foreign policy matters.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy dismissed Gandhi's statements, asserting that the Congress leader fails to grasp the basics, such as the preparation of voter lists, which involves state government administration rather than central intervention. Reddy condemned Gandhi's remarks as insulting to government employees and senior officials nationwide, questioning Gandhi's faith in the country's systems.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for supposedly hindering a Karnataka CID investigation into voter fraud, accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding 'vote thieves.' However, the Election Commission rebuffed these claims, clarifying that no voter deletions can occur without due process and labeling Gandhi's allegations as baseless and incorrect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

