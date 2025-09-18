EU Climate Goals in Limbo Amid Internal Divisions

European Union countries will miss a key global deadline to set new emissions targets, highlighting internal divisions among member states. This missed target undermines the EU's climate leadership as the group prepares to participate in upcoming United Nations discussions.

Although major emitters like China and Australia are meeting the deadline, EU member states such as Germany, France, and Poland expressed the need for further discussions on a 2040 target, delaying talks for 2035 goals.

As a temporary measure, EU ministers have agreed to send a "statement of intent" to the U.N. Despite these challenges, EU countries are grappling with balancing climate ambitions against economic pressures, underlined by different stances on climate policy across the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)