Left Menu

Australia's Tax Burden: Bracket Creep's Hidden Impact

Australians are facing the highest average income tax rates in over two decades, sparking concerns about the tax burden on the workforce. The phenomenon of 'bracket creep' is identified as the key factor, as income thresholds in Australia aren't indexed to inflation, causing effective tax rates to rise over time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:50 IST
Australia's Tax Burden: Bracket Creep's Hidden Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australians are now paying the highest average rate of income tax in more than two decades, according to the latest HILDA survey report. The trend, known as 'bracket creep,' emerges because fixed tax thresholds aren't adjusted for inflation, leading to rising effective tax rates as wages increase.

Income tax for individuals over 15 rose to 11.7% in 2022-23, driven entirely by increasing nominal incomes. Bracket creep particularly affects full-time workers, elevating their tax contributions significantly, with those aged 35 to 54 bearing the highest burden.

Although the government periodically modifies the tax schedule to address bracket creep, these changes have not eliminated its impact. Experts suggest alternatives to ensure a fairer tax system, including reducing tax concessions for non-labor income and considering other revenue sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

 India
2
Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on right track: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on...

 India
3
EU Ambassador Herve Delphin hails Kerala's potential, calls for deeper cooperation at Blue Economy Conclave 2025

EU Ambassador Herve Delphin hails Kerala's potential, calls for deeper coope...

 India
4
Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025