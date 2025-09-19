Court Demands CCTV Footage in Fatal Delhi BMW Case
The Patiala House Court has mandated the DHAula Kuan SHO to secure CCTV footage pivotal to the controversial BMW accident resulting in the death of Navjot Singh. The court addressed legal proceedings instituted by defendant Gaganpreet Kaur’s counsel. Upcoming court appearances and bail plea hearings intensify the case.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaula Kuan to ensure preservation of crucial CCTV footage pertaining to the infamous BMW accident that resulted in a fatality. The directive came in response to a legal motion by Gaganpreet Kaur's lawyer, who is implicated in the case.
According to Gagan Bhatnagar, the counsel for the accused, notice has been given to concerned officers to both preserve and supply the necessary CCTV footage. Despite a four-day lapse since the incident, officials reportedly have access to the footage but await a formal reply before proceeding further.
The incident involved a crash that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. As legal processes unfold, the court has granted an extension until Saturday to the Delhi Police to counter Kaur's bail application while affirming her judicial custody until September 27.
