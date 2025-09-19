Court Demands CCTV Footage in Fatal Delhi BMW Case

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaula Kuan to ensure preservation of crucial CCTV footage pertaining to the infamous BMW accident that resulted in a fatality. The directive came in response to a legal motion by Gaganpreet Kaur's lawyer, who is implicated in the case.

According to Gagan Bhatnagar, the counsel for the accused, notice has been given to concerned officers to both preserve and supply the necessary CCTV footage. Despite a four-day lapse since the incident, officials reportedly have access to the footage but await a formal reply before proceeding further.

The incident involved a crash that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. As legal processes unfold, the court has granted an extension until Saturday to the Delhi Police to counter Kaur's bail application while affirming her judicial custody until September 27.

