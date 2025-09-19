Left Menu

Court Demands CCTV Footage in Fatal Delhi BMW Case

The Patiala House Court has mandated the DHAula Kuan SHO to secure CCTV footage pivotal to the controversial BMW accident resulting in the death of Navjot Singh. The court addressed legal proceedings instituted by defendant Gaganpreet Kaur’s counsel. Upcoming court appearances and bail plea hearings intensify the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:29 IST
Court Demands CCTV Footage in Fatal Delhi BMW Case
Accused Gaganpreet Kaur's advocate Gagan Bhatnagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaula Kuan to ensure preservation of crucial CCTV footage pertaining to the infamous BMW accident that resulted in a fatality. The directive came in response to a legal motion by Gaganpreet Kaur's lawyer, who is implicated in the case.

According to Gagan Bhatnagar, the counsel for the accused, notice has been given to concerned officers to both preserve and supply the necessary CCTV footage. Despite a four-day lapse since the incident, officials reportedly have access to the footage but await a formal reply before proceeding further.

The incident involved a crash that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. As legal processes unfold, the court has granted an extension until Saturday to the Delhi Police to counter Kaur's bail application while affirming her judicial custody until September 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
3
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
4
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025