Tensions Rise as Inflammatory Speech Video Sparks Investigation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad authorities are investigating a case against an unidentified person accused of making inflammatory remarks during the Milad-Un-Nabi procession on September 16. A video circulating on Instagram depicts the individual using offensive language near Charminar bus stand, prompting fears of communal unrest.

According to the official FIR, the incident is an alleged attempt to incite religious discord, violating several legal provisions including promoting enmity and provoking peace breaches. Reportedly, the individual, seen in the video clip, acted deliberately during the 2025 procession, aiming to disturb public harmony.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, law enforcement is tackling a separate series of provocative political speeches. The Maddur Police independently filed a case against BJP MLC CT Ravi and MLA Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) following incendiary remarks during a public address, with concerns cited toward community-targeted comments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)