Kerala Assembly Session Highlights: Minister Hospitalized, Milk Price Hikes, and Inflation Concerns

Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour, Vasudevan Sivankutty, was hospitalized on Friday during a heated session of the State Legislative Assembly after experiencing uneasiness. The incident occurred as he was addressing questions during Zero Hour, prompting an immediate transfer to a medical facility.

The Kerala Assembly, which commenced on September 15, is scheduled to run until October 10 in three phases. Meanwhile, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J. Chinchu Rani, announced an impending revision of milk prices in response to surplus imports from neighboring states.

The assembly also addressed an adjournment motion by the opposition spotlighting surging prices of essential commodities. Kundara MLA P. C. Vishnunadh criticized the government for insufficient action despite Kerala having the highest inflation rate in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)