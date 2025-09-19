Left Menu

Global Markets on Edge: Rate Cuts and Surprising BoJ Moves Shape Investment Landscape

Global markets are buoyed by expected rate cuts, but volatility persists as the Bank of Japan surprises with dissenting votes and asset sales. Investors keenly await further policy signals from central banks, with Wall Street reaching record highs, and significant movements noted in the technology and forex sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 11:12 IST
Global Markets on Edge: Rate Cuts and Surprising BoJ Moves Shape Investment Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets experienced weekly gains by Friday, fueled by hopes for worldwide rate cuts. However, the Nikkei reversed record highs after the Bank of Japan hinted at scaling back its significant stimulus policies. In contrast, European stocks were predicted to open flat, with little change in EUROSTOXX 50 futures.

Significantly, the BOJ retained its 0.5% short-term interest rates, though two members advocated for a hike. In a surprise move, the BOJ announced plans to sell its considerable holdings of ETFs and REITs. Japan's core inflation hit 2.7% in August, exceeding the central bank's target of 2% but marking the slowest increase in nine months.

Investors were caught off guard by the unexpected dissent and asset sales, leading the Nikkei to drop 0.3%, tempering its weekly gain to 0.9%. The yen strengthened slightly against the dollar, while bond yields and trading activity surged across multiple markets, highlighting investor anticipation ahead of a critical BoJ briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
2
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
3
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India
4
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025