River Interlinking: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined a daring plan for Andhra Pradesh to undertake the interlinking of rivers. The ambitious initiative, promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to make the state drought-proof and enhance its agricultural productivity.

Naidu emphasized the commitment of the NDA government to interlink all rivers within the state, starting this monumental task himself as the leader. With Andhra Pradesh home to 40 rivers, these efforts are expected to significantly elevate water reserves and improve irrigation across the state.

While detailing the plans in the Legislative Assembly, Naidu revealed an expansive budget of over Rs 70,000 crore, to be spent between 2024 and 2029, aimed at finishing all pending irrigation projects and stabilizing agricultural lands, and he voiced confidence in completing the Polavaram project by December 2027.

