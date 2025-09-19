Left Menu

River Interlinking: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced plans for river interlinking in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to make the state drought-proof. With an allocation of over Rs 70,000 crore until 2029, the initiative intends to boost agriculture and complete major irrigation projects, with significant work already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:01 IST
River Interlinking: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined a daring plan for Andhra Pradesh to undertake the interlinking of rivers. The ambitious initiative, promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to make the state drought-proof and enhance its agricultural productivity.

Naidu emphasized the commitment of the NDA government to interlink all rivers within the state, starting this monumental task himself as the leader. With Andhra Pradesh home to 40 rivers, these efforts are expected to significantly elevate water reserves and improve irrigation across the state.

While detailing the plans in the Legislative Assembly, Naidu revealed an expansive budget of over Rs 70,000 crore, to be spent between 2024 and 2029, aimed at finishing all pending irrigation projects and stabilizing agricultural lands, and he voiced confidence in completing the Polavaram project by December 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

 India
2
Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmeda...

 India
3
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

 Global
4
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025