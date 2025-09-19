Left Menu

Iran Condemns E3's Sanction Reimposition as 'Provocative'

Iran's foreign ministry has condemned the E3 group's decision to reimpose sanctions, labeling it illegal and provocative. The move by Britain, France, and Germany undermines diplomatic efforts. The 15-member U.N. Security Council previously chose not to lift sanctions permanently after Tehran was accused of non-compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:13 IST
Iran Condemns E3's Sanction Reimposition as 'Provocative'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Iran's foreign ministry fiercely criticized the decision made by the E3 group, comprising Britain, France, and Germany, to reimpose sanctions on Tehran. Iran labeled the action 'illegal, unjustified, and provocative,' arguing it severely jeopardizes ongoing diplomatic endeavors.

The decision comes after the 15-member U.N. Security Council had earlier opted against permanently lifting sanctions on Iran. This decision followed the launch of a 30-day process initiated last month by the three European nations, accusing Tehran of not adhering to a 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at halting its nuclear weapon development.

Despite these claims, Iran firmly denies any intention of pursuing nuclear weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

BJP Leader Blasts Trump's H-1B Fee, Predicts Economic Backfire

 India
2
Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Breakthrough achieved for 4.88 km Shilpata-Ghansoli tunnel for Mumbai-Ahmeda...

 India
3
H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

H-1B Holders Face Urgent Return Amid New Trump Visa Fee

 Global
4
Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

Poland Mobilizes Air Defense Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025