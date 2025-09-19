Iran Condemns E3's Sanction Reimposition as 'Provocative'

On Friday, Iran's foreign ministry fiercely criticized the decision made by the E3 group, comprising Britain, France, and Germany, to reimpose sanctions on Tehran. Iran labeled the action 'illegal, unjustified, and provocative,' arguing it severely jeopardizes ongoing diplomatic endeavors.

The decision comes after the 15-member U.N. Security Council had earlier opted against permanently lifting sanctions on Iran. This decision followed the launch of a 30-day process initiated last month by the three European nations, accusing Tehran of not adhering to a 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at halting its nuclear weapon development.

Despite these claims, Iran firmly denies any intention of pursuing nuclear weaponry.

(With inputs from agencies.)