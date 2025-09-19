Assam Rifles Pay Tribute Amidst Manipur Turmoil: NH-2 Reopens

The Assam Rifles solemnly honored two of its soldiers who were tragically killed during a terrorist attack in Bishnupur, Manipur. Security officials confirmed that the attack, which occurred on September 19, also resulted in injuries to five additional personnel. Immediate tributes came from Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and ranks of the Assam Rifles, who expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of Nb Sub Shyam Gurung and Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

The attack happened at 5:50 pm in an AFSPA-denotified region, where unidentified terrorists ambushed a vehicle-based convoy of the 33 Assam Rifles unit on National Highway 2. The attack was characterized by unprovoked automatic gunfire, yet no group has taken responsibility. The injured were swiftly evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal and are reported to be stable. As Manipur contends with ongoing ethnic violence since May 3, the situation has already displaced thousands.

In a related move to restore peace, the Kuki-Zo Council reopened NH-2, pivotal for connecting Manipur with Nagaland. This was the outcome of extensive discussions between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Kuki-Zo Council. To ensure the longevity of peace efforts, a tripartite Suspension of Operations Agreement was signed on new terms, involving relocation of camps and tighter weapon control. A joint monitoring group has been established to ensure adherence to the agreement, with strict enforcement promised by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)