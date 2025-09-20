Sanjay Raut Reaffirms Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Vote Manipulation in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has fortified Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding electoral misconduct by India's ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raut accused the BJP of 'vote chori' or vote theft, claiming that the majority of Maharashtra's Mahayuti MLAs owe their victories to such fraudulent practices.

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent address from the national capital, had highlighted intricate vote-rigging strategies allegedly orchestrated by the BJP, specifically referencing the deletion of votes from minority groups typically favoring the Congress. He criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for purportedly shielding those undermining India's democratic processes.

Illustrating his point, Gandhi cited the Aland constituency in Karnataka, where he alleged about 6,018 votes were unlawfully purged. He promised to provide concrete evidence, accusing certain groups of systematically disenfranchising opposition voters across regions. The revelations point towards an alleged systemic manipulation designed to skew election results in favor of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)