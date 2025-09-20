Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Reaffirms Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Vote Manipulation in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, echoes Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral malpractice by the BJP in India. Raut claims 90% of Maharashtra's Mahayuti MLAs won through 'vote theft,' aligning with Gandhi's assertions about manipulated voter lists in Karnataka and beyond, threatening democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:42 IST
Sanjay Raut Reaffirms Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Vote Manipulation in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has fortified Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding electoral misconduct by India's ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raut accused the BJP of 'vote chori' or vote theft, claiming that the majority of Maharashtra's Mahayuti MLAs owe their victories to such fraudulent practices.

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent address from the national capital, had highlighted intricate vote-rigging strategies allegedly orchestrated by the BJP, specifically referencing the deletion of votes from minority groups typically favoring the Congress. He criticized the Chief Election Commissioner for purportedly shielding those undermining India's democratic processes.

Illustrating his point, Gandhi cited the Aland constituency in Karnataka, where he alleged about 6,018 votes were unlawfully purged. He promised to provide concrete evidence, accusing certain groups of systematically disenfranchising opposition voters across regions. The revelations point towards an alleged systemic manipulation designed to skew election results in favor of the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025