Miraculous Reunion: Mentally Ill Man Reunites with Family in 7 Days
A mentally ill man from Uttar Pradesh was located and reunited with his family within seven days, after being found in Maharashtra. Kishan Kumar, who strayed from Nathupur village, was helped by local police and Sanvita Ashram staff. The reunion was facilitated through a strategic Google-based search operation.
A 20-year-old man suffering from mental illness was reunited with his family just seven days after he strayed from his home in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Kishan Kumar was discovered in a distressed state on September 13 at Kudal railway station in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Local authorities swiftly admitted him to Sanvita Ashram in Pandur village.
Despite his communication difficulties, Kumar managed to mention his village, Nathupur, which facilitated a Google-based search operation. Relatives traveled to the Ashram on September 19, completing the reunion with the assistance of the Ashram, police, and a psychiatrist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
