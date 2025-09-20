Goa, Karnataka Unite to Tackle Elephant Conflict

In an effort to address the rising issue of human-elephant conflicts, Goa and Karnataka have decided to adopt a joint strategy, announced Goa's Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday.

A significant step towards this resolution involves the future of an elephant named Omkar, who has been causing crop damage since straying into Goa. A decision regarding his rehabilitation will be reached within two weeks.

In a meeting held in Panaji, involving senior forest officials from both states, the potential for a three-party accord, including Maharashtra, was explored to bolster capacity and implement coordinated conflict mitigation strategies.

