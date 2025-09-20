Goa, Karnataka Unite to Tackle Elephant Conflict
Goa and Karnataka have agreed to collaborate on addressing human-elephant conflicts, following a meeting between forest ministers and officials. They discussed a three-state agreement to enhance strategies and address the immediate issue of elephant Omkar, who is damaging crops in Goa.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to address the rising issue of human-elephant conflicts, Goa and Karnataka have decided to adopt a joint strategy, announced Goa's Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday.
A significant step towards this resolution involves the future of an elephant named Omkar, who has been causing crop damage since straying into Goa. A decision regarding his rehabilitation will be reached within two weeks.
In a meeting held in Panaji, involving senior forest officials from both states, the potential for a three-party accord, including Maharashtra, was explored to bolster capacity and implement coordinated conflict mitigation strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Karnataka
- elephant
- conflict
- rehabilitation
- Omkar
- forest
- cooperation
- wildlife
- agreement
ALSO READ
Rescued and Released: Injured Tusker's Forest Comeback
Punjab's Flood Relief Initiative: Mobilizing Aid and Rehabilitation
Wealth in the Woods: Forest Officer's Assets Unveiled
Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Deceased Tiger in Anthiyur Forest
Brazil Leads the Charge in Global Forest Conservation Fund