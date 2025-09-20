Left Menu

Goa, Karnataka Unite to Tackle Elephant Conflict

Goa and Karnataka have agreed to collaborate on addressing human-elephant conflicts, following a meeting between forest ministers and officials. They discussed a three-state agreement to enhance strategies and address the immediate issue of elephant Omkar, who is damaging crops in Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:36 IST
In an effort to address the rising issue of human-elephant conflicts, Goa and Karnataka have decided to adopt a joint strategy, announced Goa's Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday.

A significant step towards this resolution involves the future of an elephant named Omkar, who has been causing crop damage since straying into Goa. A decision regarding his rehabilitation will be reached within two weeks.

In a meeting held in Panaji, involving senior forest officials from both states, the potential for a three-party accord, including Maharashtra, was explored to bolster capacity and implement coordinated conflict mitigation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

