Parong Village Joins Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Movement with New MoU

Support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is strengthening with Parong village being the latest to back the initiative through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh government to commence the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the project.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the pivotal nature of this development. With over 62 percent of Parong households on board, the community has proven its commitment to realizing the project's potential for regional advancement.

The MoU ceremony witnessed attendance from notable figures including state RD & Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta. The SUMP, declared a national project, aims to unlock the hydroelectric potential of the Siang River while creating jobs and enhancing infrastructure, in balance with cultural and environmental considerations.