Left Menu

India's Strategic Offshore Drilling Initiative: Unveiling the Deepsea Potential

India is set to launch a Rs 3,200 crore offshore drilling initiative led by ONGC and Oil India Ltd, aiming to discover new hydrocarbon reserves and reduce import reliance. Partnering with BP for technical expertise, the project involves drilling in strategic sedimentary basins and promises enhanced energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:59 IST
India's Strategic Offshore Drilling Initiative: Unveiling the Deepsea Potential
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for an ambitious Rs 3,200 crore offshore drilling campaign led by state-run oil explorers, ONGC and Oil India Ltd, with plans to unlock new hydrocarbon reserves and reduce the nation's reliance on oil imports.

The initiative, set to commence early next year, will see four wells drilled across the deepsea areas of Andaman, Mahanadi, Saurashtra, and Bengal sedimentary basins. Global energy giant BP will lend its technical expertise to identify optimal drilling locations.

This endeavour reflects India's strategic move to bolster its energy security by refining gas pricing formulas and opening up over 1 million square kilometers of its Exclusive Economic Zone for exploration, while also incorporating regulatory reforms to attract more international interest in its hydrocarbon sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025