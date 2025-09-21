Left Menu

State Finances Revealed: A Decade of Rising Committed Expenditures

The CAG report highlights a rise in committed expenditures on salaries, pensions, and interest payments across states, increasing by 2.49 times over a decade. The report details these expenditures and fiscal challenges, with revenue expenditures making up a substantial share of state budgets between 2013-14 and 2022-23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:19 IST
State Finances Revealed: A Decade of Rising Committed Expenditures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India uncovers significant growth in committed expenditures on salaries, pensions, and interest across states. From fiscal year 2013-14 to 2022-23, these expenditures surged by 2.49 times, reaching Rs 15,63,649 crore. The comprehensive analysis also delves into revenue expenditures, which consistently represent 80-87% of state budgets.

The CAG findings reveal that salaries remain the largest component of committed expenditure, followed by pensions and interest payments. Notably, nine states, including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, reported higher interest payments than pension costs, highlighting increased debt servicing demands. Overall, the report showcases expanding financial commitments and budget pressures across India.

Additional insights include the targeted fiscal outcomes for states in 2022-23. Seventeen states aimed for revenue surplus, with only twelve achieving this goal. Meanwhile, five states targeted deficits, and among them, Karnataka managed a revenue surplus. Despite fiscal targets, several states continue grappling with fiscal pressures and rising expenditure demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025