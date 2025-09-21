Left Menu

Powering Rajasthan: Renewable Energy Push Ahead of Rabi Season

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized ensuring uninterrupted power for farmers this rabi season. He directed timely maintenance of power units and encouraged extra power procurement to meet demand. The boost in solar projects under national schemes and increasing grid capacities were part of a broader strategy discussed.

Updated: 21-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:17 IST
In a move to secure uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming rabi season, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged officials to prioritize energy provision for farmers. At a review meeting in his office, he called for the timely maintenance of power units to prevent shutdowns between October and February.

To meet the rising power demand, Sharma suggested procuring additional electricity and stressed enhancing battery storage capacity and accelerating solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum schemes. He underscored the importance of leveraging the state's renewable energy potential.

Officials reported significant infrastructure upgrades, including 92 new grid sub-stations and an increase in transformer capacity by 576.35 MVA. Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and senior department officials participated in the discussions, highlighting ongoing procurement for essential maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

