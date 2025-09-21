Left Menu

Iraq Boosts Oil Exports: Ending Production Cuts Yields Revenue Surge

Iraq has ramped up its oil exports after the OPEC+ voluntary production cuts ended. The state oil marketer SOMO anticipates this move will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in extra revenue, as stated by Director General Ali Nizar Al-Shatari to the Iraqi state news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:56 IST
Iraq Boosts Oil Exports: Ending Production Cuts Yields Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq has made significant strides in increasing its oil exports following the cessation of voluntary production cuts under the OPEC+ agreement. This strategic shift marks a pivotal moment for the country's economy, according to the state oil marketer SOMO.

The increase in oil exports is a calculated decision aimed at capitalizing on current price levels, which promise substantial financial gains. Ali Nizar Al-Shatari, SOMO's director general, highlighted the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenues, a boon for the national economy.

This development not only signals Iraq's re-entry into the global oil market with renewed vigor but also positions the nation to leverage its abundant resources for economic prosperity. The move underscores the intricate dynamics within OPEC and the broader geopolitical landscape of energy production.

TRENDING

1
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
2
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India
3
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

 India
4
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025