Devotees Flock to Temples for Start of Shardiya Navratri 2025

As Shardiya Navratri 2025 commences, thousands of devotees converge on temples across India, notably the Alopi Shankari Devi in Prayagraj, to offer prayers and seek blessings. This nine-day festival honours the divine feminine, celebrating with fervent worship, rituals, and cultural performances dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:43 IST
The ancient Alopi Shankari Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of Shardiya Navratri 2025, a sacred nine-day Hindu festival, thousands of devotees gathered at the esteemed Alopi Shankari Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to seek blessings. This ancient site, along with Alok Sankari Dham, draws worshippers from far and wide due to its profound spiritual significance.

Speaking with ANI, devotee Rahul Saroj shared his motivation for the visit. "Today marks the first day of Navratri, and I am here to offer prayers." Similarly, Ravi, another devotee, spoke of his lifelong connection to the temple. He described it as "a very spiritual place" where he has experienced the fulfillment of each wish presented.

This sentiment resonated with many as they embarked on this period of intense devotion and celebration. Temples such as Harsiddhi in Ujjain and Devkali in Ayodhya witnessed a significant influx of pilgrims. In Delhi, devotees assembled at Kalkaji and Jhandewalan temples, while Mumbai's iconic Mumbadevi Temple hosted the inaugural Kakad Aarti ceremony.

Across the nation, the festival's vibrant energy is palpable. Shardiya Navratri honors Goddess Durga, focusing on her diverse forms representative of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Throughout, devotees partake in fasting, devotional singing, and traditional dance, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyous celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

