Bihar's Sacred Havens Under Scrutiny: Enhancing Security for Temples
The Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) plans to meet temple committee members to review security measures after theft incidents. The council seeks financial details of registered temples for security planning and will push the government for better shrine security. It also promotes religious practices statewide.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) is set to hold a crucial meeting with office-bearers from various temples and mutts across the state. This decision follows recent thefts, including a notable incident at Thawe temple in Gopalganj district.
BSRTC Chairman Ranbir Nandan revealed that the council aims to discuss and enhance security arrangements at these religious locations. The meeting, scheduled for January, will focus on gathering suggestions and urging the government to implement needed security measures.
In addition to this, the BSRTC is collecting financial details from all registered temples to evaluate and improve current security provisions. The council also plans to promote cultural and religious activities statewide, aiming to bolster the propagation of Sanatan Dharma.
