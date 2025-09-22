Left Menu

GST Reforms: A New Dawn for India's Economy

The new GST slab implementation has been warmly received across India, promising reduced costs on essential goods and vehicles. Citizens highlight benefits on dairy products, small cars, and agricultural machinery. Prime Minister Modi emphasizes reforms will ease financial burdens, promoting affordability and inclusivity aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:51 IST
Consumers outside a Milk booth in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recently implemented new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure has drawn positive feedback from citizens nationwide, as it brings the promise of reduced prices for everyday essentials and vehicles. People across Delhi celebrate tangible savings, particularly in dairy products like ghee, butter, and milk. A resident named Ravi Shankar Kumar expressed optimism, noting the relief for middle-class families: "We can already see benefits in our monthly spending on dairy," he said.

From Ayodhya to Aligarh, residents are praising the reform's impact, extending beyond basic goods to sectors such as automotives. Narsingh Pathak highlighted the slashed taxes benefiting the automobile sector, providing significant savings for car and motorcycle buyers. Farmers, too, welcome the cuts as they anticipate reduced costs on essential farming equipment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored that under the restructured GST, essential items will either be tax-free or have greatly reduced tax rates. Through reforms, the government aims to ease financial burdens across the country, marking a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Lower GST rates are expected to make homes, vehicles, and consumer goods more affordable, uniting shopkeepers and consumers in shared enthusiasm for a prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

