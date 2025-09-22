Delhi High Court Denounces Misuse of Writ Jurisdiction in Property Disputes

The Delhi High Court has voiced strong disapproval of attempts to exploit its writ jurisdiction in disputes concerning unauthorized constructions. Justice Mini Pushkarna, admonishing manipulative legal strategies, imposed financial costs on a petitioner involved in a property dispute at Shaheen Bagh, directing the payment of ₹50,000 to the Delhi High Court Advocates' Welfare Trust.

The Court highlighted that the petitioner did not reside in proximity to the contested property, lacking any direct legal or fundamental rights impacted by the construction. Multiple similar litigations were noted, questioning the petitioner's intentions. The Court reaffirmed its stance against those invoking legal mechanisms for ulterior gains.

During proceedings, the MCD reported completed demolition actions at the site. The Court emphasized the need to prevent future misuse of judicial remedies, mandating new petitions from the same litigant to include the Court's order for evaluation.

