Argentina's Bold Move: Export Tax Suspension Aims to Boost Dollar Supply

Argentina temporarily suspends export taxes on grains to enhance dollar supply. The initiative, including major exports like soybean oil and meal, is set until October 31 or hitting $7 billion in value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:58 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen its dollar reserves, Argentina announced the suspension of export taxes on grains for a limited period, according to government spokesman Manuel Adorni. This decision, reported in the country's Official Gazette, is aimed at increasing the supply of dollars in the economy.

Argentina, known as the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal and the third-largest exporter of corn, has included all grains and their by-products in this tax relief measure. This temporary suspension is crucial for boosting the nation's foreign exchange reserves.

The tax cut will remain in effect until October 31 or until it achieves a target equivalent of $7 billion, as detailed in the decree. This step reflects Argentina's ongoing efforts to stabilize its economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

