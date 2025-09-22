Business Tycoon Samir Modi's Bail Hearing: A Legal Showdown in Camera

In a tightly controlled legal proceeding, the Saket District Court convened on Monday to assess the bail plea of businessman Samir Modi, arrested in connection with a rape case. Conducted in a closed courtroom, this case saw Delhi police fervently opposing the plea, citing the severity of the charges.

Senior Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir advocated for the in-camera session, with the court obliging and listing further deliberations for Tuesday. During this session, Modi's judicial custody was extended to October 6, following his presentation in court by the Delhi Police upon the expiration of a prior custody order.

Subsequently, an assembly of legal heavyweights, including Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta and his team, represented Modi, while Tanveer Ahmed Mir headed the representation for the complainant. A point of contention arose around the prompt issuance of a Look-Out Circular post-FIR, with the defense questioning its rapid activation. As the legal saga unfolds, Samir Modi's fate hangs on further judicial assessments.