Empowering Women in Sports: Gujarat's Journey of Success

Navratri, a celebration symbolizing female strength, reflects India's roadmap towards women's empowerment, a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, initiatives such as Khelo India and the Khel Mahakumbh have rejuvenated the role of women in sports, underscoring a progressive shift in societal norms.

Athletes from Gujarat, including Sarita Gayakwad, Mana Patel, and Ankita Raina, have risen to international acclaim, propelling the state into the global sports spotlight. The Shaktidoot Scheme, initiated in 2006, provides tailored support to promising athletes, fueling their journeys from local to global arenas.

The sports infrastructure and financial incentives in Gujarat have notably evolved, with the sports budget skyrocketing from Rs 2.5 crore in 2002 to over Rs 484 crore today. Through structured policies and awards, Gujarat has laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth in women's sports, empowering female athletes to thrive globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)