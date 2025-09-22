Left Menu

Union Ministers Defend GST 2.0 Amid Opposition Criticism

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw launched a strong defense of GST 2.0 reforms, criticizing the opposition for past resistance. The new structure aims to simplify taxes and reduce prices for consumers, impacting various sectors. Major brands have already reduced prices under the updated GST framework.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vigorous defense of the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lambasted opposition parties for their previous criticisms, saying they never put forward reform ideas themselves.

Shekhawat remarked that during their government tenure, the opposition derogatorily termed GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax.' He added that the GST reforms would boost the economy and leave more money in consumers' pockets.

Adding his voice, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recounted how industries suffered 'tax terror' before GST consolidated multiple taxes. Highlighting the impact on sectors like agriculture and FMCG, he thanked Prime Minister Modi for championing the reforms, which officially took effect today.

