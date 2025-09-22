Market Movements Amid Big Corporate Deals and Visa Concerns

U.S. stock markets exhibited mixed outcomes following fresh corporate deals and visa policy uncertainties. On Monday, Pfizer announced its $7.3 billion acquisition of Metsera, while brokerage firm Compass agreed to acquire Anywhere for $4.2 billion. These developments influenced market sentiments, especially amid concerns over Trump's visa policies.

The big tech sector, reliant on H-1B visas, faced pressure as the Trump administration proposed a $100,000 fee. The policy shift impacted Microsoft's weights on the Dow. In contrast, Apple gained 2.4% due to increased demand for the iPhone 17, reaching an eight-month high along with Tesla, thus bolstering the Nasdaq to a record.

The Federal Reserve's indication of further interest rate cuts lifted Wall Street with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving their third consecutive week of growth. Amid mixed performances in September, all major indexes remain positive, underscoring resilience in a historically tricky month for equities.

