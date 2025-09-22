Left Menu

Market Movements Amid Big Corporate Deals and Visa Concerns

U.S. stock markets showed mixed movements on Monday, influenced by major corporate deals, including Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera and Compass buying Anywhere. Visa policy uncertainties under Trump's administration impacted tech companies. Meanwhile, interest rate cuts boosted major indexes as Wall Street logged its third consecutive week of gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:14 IST
Market Movements Amid Big Corporate Deals and Visa Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets exhibited mixed outcomes following fresh corporate deals and visa policy uncertainties. On Monday, Pfizer announced its $7.3 billion acquisition of Metsera, while brokerage firm Compass agreed to acquire Anywhere for $4.2 billion. These developments influenced market sentiments, especially amid concerns over Trump's visa policies.

The big tech sector, reliant on H-1B visas, faced pressure as the Trump administration proposed a $100,000 fee. The policy shift impacted Microsoft's weights on the Dow. In contrast, Apple gained 2.4% due to increased demand for the iPhone 17, reaching an eight-month high along with Tesla, thus bolstering the Nasdaq to a record.

The Federal Reserve's indication of further interest rate cuts lifted Wall Street with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving their third consecutive week of growth. Amid mixed performances in September, all major indexes remain positive, underscoring resilience in a historically tricky month for equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

 Global
2
Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's Kannauj

Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's ...

 India
3
Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

 India
4
India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025