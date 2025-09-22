Tensions Rise as NATO and Russia Clash Over Airspace Violations
Britain's Foreign Secretary warns that Russia's unauthorized incursions into NATO airspace could provoke an armed conflict. Amid tensions, Estonia reports Russian fighter jets violated its airspace, testing NATO's readiness. Russia refutes claims, dismissing them as 'baseless' and calls for serious discussions on European security.
In a stark warning, Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper cautioned against Russia's unauthorized incursions into NATO territory, highlighting the risk of escalating into an armed conflict. During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Cooper stated, "Your reckless actions risk direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia. Our alliance is defensive but be under no illusion— we stand ready to defend NATO's skies and NATO's territory."
Recent incidents include three Russian MiG-31 jets entering Estonian airspace and more than 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace, escalating tensions further. The Security Council convened to address these provocations, with NATO members reinforcing their resolve to protect sovereign skies and territories.
Russia, represented by Deputy Ambassador Dmytry Polyanskiy, dismissed the claims as unfounded, labeling European concerns "hysterical." Polyanskiy expressed a willingness for serious talks on the continent's security and prosperity, but criticized what he called a "theater of the absurd" created by Western accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
