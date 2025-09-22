In a stark warning, Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper cautioned against Russia's unauthorized incursions into NATO territory, highlighting the risk of escalating into an armed conflict. During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Cooper stated, "Your reckless actions risk direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia. Our alliance is defensive but be under no illusion— we stand ready to defend NATO's skies and NATO's territory."

Recent incidents include three Russian MiG-31 jets entering Estonian airspace and more than 20 Russian drones entering Polish airspace, escalating tensions further. The Security Council convened to address these provocations, with NATO members reinforcing their resolve to protect sovereign skies and territories.

Russia, represented by Deputy Ambassador Dmytry Polyanskiy, dismissed the claims as unfounded, labeling European concerns "hysterical." Polyanskiy expressed a willingness for serious talks on the continent's security and prosperity, but criticized what he called a "theater of the absurd" created by Western accusations.

