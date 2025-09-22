Diplomacy on the Edge: Iran and the West's Decades-Long Nuclear Standoff

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared on Monday that diplomacy remains the key to resolving Iran's longstanding nuclear dispute with Western nations. He highlighted the necessity for the West to choose between cooperation or confrontation in moving forward with Tehran.

Last month, Britain, France, and Germany initiated a 30-day process to potentially reinstate U.N. sanctions against Iran, alleging non-compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal orchestrated with global powers to curb its nuclear weapon development intentions. Araqchi underscored Iran's resilience against pressures and threats.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi and editing by Howard Goller provides a detailed view of the evolving diplomatic landscape as each side navigates complex international relations concerning nuclear capabilities and agreements.

