Putin's Nuclear Treaty Extension Proposal: A Step Toward Global Security?

In a significant move to control nuclear arsenals, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension to the New START nuclear arms treaty to U.S. President Donald Trump. The offer aims to maintain current limits on strategic nuclear weapons while further discussions take place.

This development comes against the backdrop of strained relations between Moscow and Washington, primarily due to conflicts in Ukraine. Putin's proposal appears to be a bid to rekindle dialogue on arms control, an issue impeded by geopolitical tensions and differing national interests.

With the New START treaty set to expire soon, Putin's extension offer is subjected to the condition of U.S. compliance in maintaining nuclear balance. The international community will now watch closely to see if Washington reciprocates to ensure lasting global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)