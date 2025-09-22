Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: Iran's Nuclear Standoff with the West

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasizes diplomacy as the only solution to the nuclear dispute. The European powers, seeking to delay U.N. sanctions, await cooperation from Iran to restore U.N. inspections. Despite threats of reinstating sanctions, Iran's leadership displays resilience but faces domestic economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:16 IST
In a robust stance, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated on Monday that diplomacy remains the sole avenue to resolve the longstanding nuclear dispute with Western nations. He urged the West to choose between 'cooperation or confrontation,' as tensions escalate over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The E3 nations—Britain, France, and Germany—initiated a 30-day period to reimpose U.N. sanctions, citing Tehran's non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. Araqchi plans to engage with European leaders and U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi in New York this week, seeking a diplomatic resolution.

Iran, however, stands firm against coercion, with Araqchi warning of corresponding measures should diplomacy fail. As economic strains deepen, the Iranian government faces domestic pressure, although it remains defiant against potential re-imposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

