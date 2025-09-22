Diplomatic Dilemma: Iran's Nuclear Standoff with the West

In a robust stance, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, stated on Monday that diplomacy remains the sole avenue to resolve the longstanding nuclear dispute with Western nations. He urged the West to choose between 'cooperation or confrontation,' as tensions escalate over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The E3 nations—Britain, France, and Germany—initiated a 30-day period to reimpose U.N. sanctions, citing Tehran's non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. Araqchi plans to engage with European leaders and U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi in New York this week, seeking a diplomatic resolution.

Iran, however, stands firm against coercion, with Araqchi warning of corresponding measures should diplomacy fail. As economic strains deepen, the Iranian government faces domestic pressure, although it remains defiant against potential re-imposed sanctions.

