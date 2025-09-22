RSS Marks a Century: Vision for India's Future Unveiled

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to commemorate its 100th anniversary from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026, marking a hundred years since its inception by Dr. KB Hedgewar in 1925. The announcement was made by RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar during a press conference in Nagpur on Monday.

Ambekar outlined the RSS's vision for India over the next century, emphasizing a nation where citizens feel pride, security, and play a significant role on the global stage. He remarked that the Sangh would work diligently to achieve this vision, ensuring every citizen is both proud and happy in a globally influential India.

Stressing the importance of overcoming a "colonised mindset," Ambekar called for enhanced self-reliance, highlighting the family's role in shaping future ideologies. He stated that India's independence journey is ongoing until the nation fully realizes its potential free from colonial shadows, urging citizens to adopt a self-dependent ethos.

