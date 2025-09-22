RSS Marks a Century: Vision for India's Future Unveiled
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will celebrate its centenary from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026. RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar highlights the organization's vision for a proud, secure, and globally significant India, emphasizing self-reliance and moving beyond colonial mindsets.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to commemorate its 100th anniversary from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026, marking a hundred years since its inception by Dr. KB Hedgewar in 1925. The announcement was made by RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar during a press conference in Nagpur on Monday.
Ambekar outlined the RSS's vision for India over the next century, emphasizing a nation where citizens feel pride, security, and play a significant role on the global stage. He remarked that the Sangh would work diligently to achieve this vision, ensuring every citizen is both proud and happy in a globally influential India.
Stressing the importance of overcoming a "colonised mindset," Ambekar called for enhanced self-reliance, highlighting the family's role in shaping future ideologies. He stated that India's independence journey is ongoing until the nation fully realizes its potential free from colonial shadows, urging citizens to adopt a self-dependent ethos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Campaign: A Path to Self-Reliance
Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Renaissance and Path to Self-Reliance
India Celebrates GST Bachat Utsav: A Boost to Economic Growth and Self-Reliance
GST Reforms Power India's Coal Sector Towards Self-Reliance
To achieve goal of Viksit Bharat, walking on path of self-reliance is imperative; GST reforms strengthen local manufacturing base: PM Modi.