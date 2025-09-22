Left Menu

Amit Shah Praises Cooperative Reforms and Advocates Organic Farming in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the cooperative sector's transformation during his address at the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank meeting. Shah emphasized the importance of returning profits to farmers and announced initiatives promoting organic farming in Gujarat. The event marked significant milestones and reforms benefiting farmers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:21 IST
Amit Shah Praises Cooperative Reforms and Advocates Organic Farming in Gujarat
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank, Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the transformative efforts in India's cooperative sector. Highlighting the establishment of a separate Ministry of Cooperation in 2021, Shah credited the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has since boosted farmers' direct profits nationwide.

Shah reiterated the essence of cooperative institutions, emphasizing that their profits should benefit farmers rather than capitalists. He lauded the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank for its outstanding achievements, having won multiple NABARD awards due to the relentless efforts of local farmers and leadership.

The minister urged the agricultural community to embrace organic farming, promising government incentives for such practices. He also announced a GST reduction from 18% to 5% on essential items, underscoring the government's commitment to support farmers. The event also marked the unveiling of statues honoring Vallabhbhai Patel and Vitthalbhai Radadiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025