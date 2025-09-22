Amit Shah Praises Cooperative Reforms and Advocates Organic Farming in Gujarat

In a significant address at the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank, Union Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the transformative efforts in India's cooperative sector. Highlighting the establishment of a separate Ministry of Cooperation in 2021, Shah credited the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has since boosted farmers' direct profits nationwide.

Shah reiterated the essence of cooperative institutions, emphasizing that their profits should benefit farmers rather than capitalists. He lauded the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank for its outstanding achievements, having won multiple NABARD awards due to the relentless efforts of local farmers and leadership.

The minister urged the agricultural community to embrace organic farming, promising government incentives for such practices. He also announced a GST reduction from 18% to 5% on essential items, underscoring the government's commitment to support farmers. The event also marked the unveiling of statues honoring Vallabhbhai Patel and Vitthalbhai Radadiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)