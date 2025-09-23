Left Menu

Putin's Proposal: A New Era in Nuclear Arms Control?

Russian President Vladimir Putin offers to voluntarily maintain nuclear weapons limits set by the New START accord if the U.S. agrees to reciprocate. With the treaty expiring in February 2026, this move seeks to prevent a potential arms race and spur U.S.-Russia dialogue amidst Ukraine tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed an unexpected continuation of limits on strategic nuclear weapons deployment, initially established by the 2010 New START accord. This comes as a bid to maintain global arms control, offering an extension of these limits beyond the treaty's February 2026 expiration, inviting reciprocal action from the United States.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the proposal's appeal, stating that U.S. President Donald Trump would personally address the offer. This development unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tension over Ukraine, as international pressure mounts on Putin to de-escalate the conflict.

The New START treaty remains the last standing U.S.-Russia nuclear armament agreement, capping warheads and delivery systems. While Russia and the U.S. possess the largest nuclear arsenals, the cessation of the treaty could trigger an arms race, hence Putin's strategic move to stabilize global non-proliferation efforts.

