Left Menu

U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New Visa Fees

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the critical importance of U.S.-India relations after new visa fees impacted Indian tech firms. Meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, both emphasized collaboration in trade and defense, despite tensions from recent U.S. policy changes affecting Indian IT companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:25 IST
U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New Visa Fees

In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the critical importance of maintaining robust U.S.-India relations, even as new fees on H-1B visas promise to disrupt Indian technology firms.

During a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New York, both leaders concurred on the need for ongoing collaboration in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, alongside defense and trade initiatives.

Previous trade tensions have strained ties between the two nations, but the recent U.S. visa policy has exacerbated challenges, particularly for India's IT services, which contribute significantly to the bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025