U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New Visa Fees
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the critical importance of U.S.-India relations after new visa fees impacted Indian tech firms. Meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, both emphasized collaboration in trade and defense, despite tensions from recent U.S. policy changes affecting Indian IT companies.
In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the critical importance of maintaining robust U.S.-India relations, even as new fees on H-1B visas promise to disrupt Indian technology firms.
During a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New York, both leaders concurred on the need for ongoing collaboration in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, alongside defense and trade initiatives.
Previous trade tensions have strained ties between the two nations, but the recent U.S. visa policy has exacerbated challenges, particularly for India's IT services, which contribute significantly to the bilateral relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: US, India Negotiate Amidst Trade Tensions
Jaishankar and Rubio Reaffirm India-US Ties Amid Trade Tensions
Market Reactions Amidst Fed Moves and Trade Tensions
Geopolitical Tensions and Humanitarian Crises Define U.N. General Assembly
U.S. Lawmakers Head to China Amid Trade Tensions