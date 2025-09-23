U.S.-India Relations Under Strain Amid New Visa Fees

In a significant development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the critical importance of maintaining robust U.S.-India relations, even as new fees on H-1B visas promise to disrupt Indian technology firms.

During a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New York, both leaders concurred on the need for ongoing collaboration in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, alongside defense and trade initiatives.

Previous trade tensions have strained ties between the two nations, but the recent U.S. visa policy has exacerbated challenges, particularly for India's IT services, which contribute significantly to the bilateral relationship.

