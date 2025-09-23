Left Menu

Global Stocks Surge: Tech Titans Lead the Way, Fed Debates Rate Cuts

MSCI's global stock index achieved consecutive record highs driven by U.S. technology stocks, while gold hit fresh records. Investors navigated mixed Federal Reserve messages on interest rates, responding to global economic developments, including Trump’s visa policies and U.S. market dynamics, impacting stock and currency movements worldwide.

Global stock indexes led by MSCI reached record levels for the third consecutive session, driven by U.S. technology giants amid surging gold prices and a retreating dollar. The upward trend arrived amidst mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials regarding future interest rate adjustments.

The market's climb was prominently fueled by megacap stocks like Nvidia and Apple, with Nvidia unveiling a $100 billion investment and Apple's iPhone gaining strong demand traction. However, concerns linger as the Fed debates monetary policies, with some officials advocating for caution in light of persistent inflation worries.

Simultaneously, market actors weighed in on President Trump's recent H-1B visa policy announcement, impacting U.S. tech sectors with ripple effects felt across international indexes and currencies. Notably, Argentine financial assets soared, benefiting from geopolitical support ahead of pending elections.

