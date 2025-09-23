Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Asian share markets aimed to build on recent gains Tuesday, sparked by a surge in AI investments driving tech momentum, and expectations of continued U.S. interest rate cuts buoying the gold market.

Nvidia's announcement of a $100 billion investment in OpenAI dazzled Wall Street, rallying tech giants like Oracle, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. Investors are hedging with gold as prices reach highs, reflecting strong market sentiment despite uncertainty from mixed Federal Reserve signals.

Tech sectors saw notable growth in Asian markets, with South Korea and Taiwan experiencing robust gains. Futures in Europe and the U.S. showed slight movement as the market digested potential Fed policy shifts, tariffs, and debt sale impacts. Currency markets experienced fluctuations, while oil prices fluctuated amid geopolitical pressures.