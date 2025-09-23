Gang Rivalry Explodes: Accusations, Attacks, and Pursuit Across Nations

In a series of explosive allegations, Rohit Godara has labeled rival Lawrence Bishnoi a 'traitor,' claiming he has conspired with an American agency and leaked sensitive information. Godara's unverified social media post asserts that Bishnoi has colluded with foreign entities to safeguard his brother Anmol while feeding intelligence to outsiders.

Amid escalating tensions, Godara warns the media against associating him or his cohort with Bishnoi, who he accuses of seeking notoriety by targeting Bollywood star Salman Khan. Godara and Goldy Brar, both wanted by the National Investigation Agency and various state police forces, remain elusive, with Brar suspected to be in the U.S. and Godara in the UK.

The gang rivalry has spurred violence beyond accusations. On September 12, a chilling episode unfolded at Disha Patani's Bareilly residence, as gunfire shattered the pre-dawn tranquility. The attack, claimed by gangsters Godara and Brar, was a harrowing reminder of their reach. Shockingly, on September 17, two suspects wounded in a police encounter in Ghaziabad—identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun—later died from their injuries.

Both deceased individuals were heavily involved with the notorious gang lords and hailed from Haryana's Rohtak. The incident underscores the ongoing, violent chasm between these criminal factions, raising alarm across regions under their shadowy influence.

