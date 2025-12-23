Mysterious Epstein Card Surfaces: Unverified Link to Trump and Nassar
A mysterious card allegedly penned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar, who is serving a life sentence for sexual abuse, has emerged, making a controversial reference to President Donald Trump. The card was revealed as part of a 30,000-page document release on Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department.
The envelope, postmarked from Virginia, mismatches the location and details tied to Epstein's detainment in New York, arousing skepticism about its legitimacy. Notably, it lacks Epstein's inmate number, a requirement by the Bureau of Prisons policy. The handwritten note on the card provocatively suggests shared interests in young girls between the correspondents and President Trump.
Despite the release, neither the White House nor the Justice Department has commented. No criminal allegations against Trump have emerged from these documents. The FBI was tasked with determining the handwriting authenticity, yet results were not disclosed. The Justice Department dismissed certain claims in these documents as unfounded.
