PM Modi Seeks Blessings and Shares Devotion in Festive Navratri Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Goddess Brahmacharini during Navratri, sharing Devi Stuti chants on X. Celebrations continue with worship, rituals, and performances. Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Garba festivals in Ahmedabad. Modi also inaugurated the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple's development under the PRASAD scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a spiritual observance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Goddess Brahmacharini on Tuesday, marking the second day of Navratri, by invoking blessings for devotees across the nation. Modi expressed his reverence through a post on X, highlighting the significance of divine courage and restraint provided by the goddess during this auspicious festival.

The Prime Minister further enhanced the festive spirit by sharing a Devi Stuti, a collection of spiritual chants, on his X platform. Sharadiya Navratri is a celebrated Hindu festival lasting nine nights, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga, symbolizing feminine energy. Held in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, it involves vibrant rituals and cultural events.

Each day of Navratri is devoted to a different form of the goddess, embodying various strengths and virtues. Starting with Maa Shailputri on Monday, devotees partake in fasting, devotional songs, and traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, enlivening the festivities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined in Garba festivals in Ahmedabad, sharing his devotion on social media.

Prime Minister Modi also took part in prayers at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, aimed at invoking well-being and prosperity for the nation. Complementing these spiritual endeavors, he inaugurated development projects at the temple complex under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, showing commitment to cultural and spiritual heritage revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

