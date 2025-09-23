Monsoon Tragedy: Himachal Pradesh Battles Unprecedented Rain-Fury

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 451 fatalities since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 262 deaths are linked to disasters like landslides, flash floods, and lightning, while 189 succumbed in road mishaps. Additionally, 497 individuals were injured, and 47 remain missing.

The disaster has left a trail of destruction across the hill state, with 1,804 residences fully destroyed and 29,466 partly damaged. Infrastructural losses are colossal, amounting to Rs 4,861 crore. Key sectors like the Public Works Department, irrigation, power, and education have been severely impacted.

As of September 23, 338 roads, including two national highways, are blocked by landslides. Power and water supplies face disruptions in several districts, with Mandi and Kullu being the hardest hit. The SDMA is actively working towards restoration, urging the public to avoid traveling on risky routes.

