Left Menu

Monsoon Tragedy: Himachal Pradesh Battles Unprecedented Rain-Fury

Himachal Pradesh faces severe monsoon devastation with 451 dead since June 20. Landslides, floods, and road accidents wreaked havoc, damaging homes and infrastructure. Ongoing rescue efforts struggle amid continuous challenges, urging citizens to avoid affected routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:54 IST
Monsoon Tragedy: Himachal Pradesh Battles Unprecedented Rain-Fury
Flood-affected area in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur district (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 451 fatalities since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 262 deaths are linked to disasters like landslides, flash floods, and lightning, while 189 succumbed in road mishaps. Additionally, 497 individuals were injured, and 47 remain missing.

The disaster has left a trail of destruction across the hill state, with 1,804 residences fully destroyed and 29,466 partly damaged. Infrastructural losses are colossal, amounting to Rs 4,861 crore. Key sectors like the Public Works Department, irrigation, power, and education have been severely impacted.

As of September 23, 338 roads, including two national highways, are blocked by landslides. Power and water supplies face disruptions in several districts, with Mandi and Kullu being the hardest hit. The SDMA is actively working towards restoration, urging the public to avoid traveling on risky routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Airport City Partners with GAIL Gas for Green Energy Initiative

Bengaluru Airport City Partners with GAIL Gas for Green Energy Initiative

 India
2
Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

 India
3
Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

 India
4
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025